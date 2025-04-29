Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. 16,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,808. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

