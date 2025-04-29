Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 50

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 163.2% increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greggs Price Performance

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,864 ($25.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,852.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,310.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,657 ($22.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,250 ($43.67).

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Greggs had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($24.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,949.16 ($17,397.77). 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($45.95) to GBX 3,250 ($43.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greggs

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.