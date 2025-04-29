Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of CR stock traded up $9.93 on Tuesday, hitting $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 159,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,416. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

