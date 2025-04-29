Space Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Cadence Design Systems, Eaton, Northrop Grumman, and Honeywell International are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.22. 17,556,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.62. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $396.35 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.81. 6,224,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.69. 1,918,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,419. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.11. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.07 on Monday, hitting $480.27. The stock had a trading volume of 969,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

