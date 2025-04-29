Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $623.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,885.01. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

