Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Synaptics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,072,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,832,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

