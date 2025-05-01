Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,932 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. B. Riley started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of SVC opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $299.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

