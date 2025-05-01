Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,711 Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.