Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hallador Energy worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 173,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 198,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

