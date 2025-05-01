The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 17,559 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.