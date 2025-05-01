The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Celestica were worth $47,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Argus dropped their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 83,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $10,171,128.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,910.72. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

