Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $297.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,130 shares of company stock worth $567,999. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

