Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.33.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,666,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 175,372 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $462.59 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $313.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.