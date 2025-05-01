The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,862 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $51,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

