What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:SLF Q1 Earnings?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.60.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$82.15 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$88.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

