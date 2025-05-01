134,951 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $490.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.45. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.