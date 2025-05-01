The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $47.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue worth $47,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

