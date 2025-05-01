Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.