Nebula Research & Development LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,729,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,896. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $125.98 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.