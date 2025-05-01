Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $207.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.13. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.