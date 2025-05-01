Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $478,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $322,460,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cencora by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $292.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $296.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

