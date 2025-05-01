Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ATS in the third quarter worth $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.