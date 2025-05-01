Two Sigma Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.12.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

