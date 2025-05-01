Nebula Research & Development LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in N-able by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in N-able by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 179,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.57.

N-able announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

