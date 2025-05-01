Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CMS stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.