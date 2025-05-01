Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Down 0.7 %

Standex International stock opened at $141.38 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

