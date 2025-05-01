State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $1.38 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

