Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $618,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

