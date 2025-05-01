Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in April

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
