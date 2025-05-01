Stifel Financial Corp Buys 155 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of BancFirst worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.2 %

BancFirst stock opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,404,500. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

