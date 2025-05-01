Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $137.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

