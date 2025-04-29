Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 295.4% in April

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 295.4% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SYIEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.68. 38,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $34.58.

Separately, Citigroup raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

