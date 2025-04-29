Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expands By 263.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 31,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,708. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

