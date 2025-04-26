Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,041 shares of company stock worth $5,254,956. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $293.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.82.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

