Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $430.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

