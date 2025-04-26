Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 583.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.