Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after buying an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.
Allegion Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.50 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.