Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after buying an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.50 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

