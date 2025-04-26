Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $34.97 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 202,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,000. Blackstone comprises 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BX opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

