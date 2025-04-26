Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.94.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $348.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.38 and its 200-day moving average is $373.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

