Wills Financial Group Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $284.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.