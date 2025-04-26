Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 252,581 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 252,581 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

