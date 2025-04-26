Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 468 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

