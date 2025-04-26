Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $477.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

