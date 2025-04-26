Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,039,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $184,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $243.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

