Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

