Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $216.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.14). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

