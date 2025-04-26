iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $111,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

