Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 643,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,954,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises 0.8% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

