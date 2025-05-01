Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Lamb Weston makes up 0.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,786,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

