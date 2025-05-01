Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $2,230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,277.46.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,990.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,846.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,978.39. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,134.06 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

